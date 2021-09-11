Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A man on trial in North Carolina who was shot during a courtroom scuffle has died, officials say

A man on trial in North Carolina who was shot during a courtroom scuffle has died, officials say

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A man who was shot by a police officer after allegedly trying to take a bailiff's weapon inside a North Carolina courtroom has died, state investigators said.

The shooting occurred Thursday inside the Person County Courthouse in Roxboro, according to a statement from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Christopher Thomas Vaughan, 35, was on trial for false imprisonment after being accused of trying to coerce a woman from a Walmart, Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges told The News & Observer.

Following a guilty verdict, Sturges said, Vaughan threw a chair and ran for the judge's bench, where two deputies subdued him, according to The News & Observer.

Vaughan tried to grab a bailiff's weapon, the SBI said. Vaughan was shot by a Roxboro police officer, according to information shared with the SBI by local authorities. Vaughan was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died, according to the SBI statement.

The bailiff had a gash on his head and scratches on his neck, while the officer had a broken hand, the SBI said. They were treated at medical facilities and released.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Today was another breezy, dry, sunny day with highs nearing the 90s. Tonight we will cool off into the mid 60s with clear skies and mild conditions. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories