One teen killed and another wounded in shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride in Pennsylvania

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney, CNN

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Norfolk Hills police were called to the scene about 8:15 p.m., where medics were helping victims, said Lt. Venerando Costa of the Alleghany County Police Homicide Unit. Authorities said that an argument within a large group of teenagers led to the shooting.

Both boys were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other remains in critical condition.

Costa said police are pursuing a suspect described as a male 15 to 17, between 5 feet 9 and 6 feet tal, wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue cargo shorts. He also had on a black backpack.

Today was another hot, sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with clear skies and windy conditions. Unseasonably warm conditions continue through Sunday with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
