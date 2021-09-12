Clear
Carrie Underwood to debut a new 'Sunday Night Football' song

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas

The NFL is back for their 2021-2022 season and that means we get another "Sunday Night Football' song performed by Carrie Underwood.

"This season is my ninth season working with the incredible people at 'Sunday Night Football.'" Underwood said in a recent press release. "People, they need that togetherness. I love the challenge, taking the song that is so synonymous with 'Sunday Night Football' and finding new ways to make it fresh."

The latest rendition will debut on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears.

Here's a look back at some previous versions:

In 2006, Pink reworked lyrics to Joan Jett's 1988 melody from "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Country star Faith Hill took over the song from 2007 to 2012.

Underwood first teamed with with the NFL in 2013 with "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." That version ran until 2015.

Underwood reworked the song again in 2016 with "Oh, Sunday Night."

She took things up a notch in 2018 with "Game On."

As for what we can expect for this season, the NFL shared a sneak peek on Twitter.

Unseasonably warm conditions continue through Sunday with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
