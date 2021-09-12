Clear
Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Deanna Hackney, CNN

An explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Sunday felt like an earthquake, a witness said, and destroyed several floors of one of the buildings.

Calls about an explosion at the Arrive Perimeter apartments came in at 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police said on Twitter.

"We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," police said.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured in the explosion.

The apartment complex is in the Perimeter area of Dunwoody, just north of Atlanta.

Antwone Williams, a 32-year-old who was working at a neighboring apartment complex at the time, said on Twitter he is "shaken up" after seeing an injured toddler screaming for help.

"I heard something like (an) explosion but felt an earthquake," Williams told CNN. "I was totally panicking and freaked out. I shut down our leasing office and quickly ran over to figure out what was happening."

"It could have been anyone. Pray for those affected," he added.

The sound and impact of the explosion was felt by others outside the complex.

Stacey Dougherty, a resident of The Bricks Perimeter Center Apartments about a quarter of a mile away, said she felt the explosion but thought it was her neighbor dropping something.

"I felt and heard a loud thud around 1:30 or so. I thought my neighbor dropped a large item like a piece of furniture," Dougherty told CNN. "I only found out a bit later on Twitter that it was a gas explosion just down the road from me. I hope no one got hurt."

Today was another hot, sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with clear skies and windy conditions. Unseasonably warm conditions continue through Sunday with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
