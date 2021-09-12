Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Korea says it fired new long-range cruise missiles, according to state media

North Korea says it fired new long-range cruise missiles, according to state media

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Beech and Jake Kwon, CNN

North Korea claims it successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, according to the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report, dated Monday, says the country's Academy of Defense Science successfully test-fired the missiles on September 11 and 12, and that the weapons had been in development for two years.

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions have expressed concern about North Korea's ballistic missile program. However, such resolutions have not focused on the development or testing of cruise missiles.

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are propelled by jet engines. Much like an airplane, they stay closer to the ground, making them harder to detect.

According to KCNA, the new missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters of North Korea and hit targets 1,500 km away.

The missiles offer "another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces against the DPRK," the agency said.

North Korea carried out at least two test launches earlier this year, which were widely seen as attempts to send a message to the Biden administration about the isolated country's importance in the region.

Neither the US nor neighboring South Korea have commented on the latest reported launch.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Today was another hot, sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with clear skies and windy conditions. Unseasonably warm conditions continue through Sunday with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories