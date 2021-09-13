Clear
Ed Sheeran took Taylor Swift to a pub and no one noticed

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Two Grammy-winning artists walk into a bar and ... apparently they just drank.

That's according to Ed Sheeran, who says he took his friend Taylor Swift to a pub and no one noticed.

Sheeran, who was a nominee and performer Sunday night at the 2021 MTV VMAs, shared the story during a recent appearance on the British show KISS Breakfast.

The "Bad Habits" singer started out talking about how he had taken British rapper Stormzy to his local pub and "it was one of those ones where the locals were trying to be funny with him but it just ended up being like, 'Oh no, can you not say that, please.'"

"I took Taylor [Swift] there once, but when I took Taylor no one really clocked [that it was her]," Sheeran said. "It was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, 'Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?'"

The pair are longtime friends and Sheeran appeared on Swift's 2012 "Red" album.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be hazy at times similar to this weekend due to wildfire smoke from the west. Winds will also be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. This activity will not be a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as the front moves through. Rain will move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek due to the front before warming into the upper 80s again by the end of the week.
