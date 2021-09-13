Clear
Conor McGregor denies altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMAs

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 1:21 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

MMA fighter Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were seen exchanging words on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs Sunday night.

Although reports claim there was an alteration, McGregor has denied that.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," McGregor told Entertainment Tonight after the incident. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

CNN has contacted a representative for Kelly for comment.

McGregor was at the MTV VMAs to present an award to Justin Bieber. Kelly took the stage with Travis Barker to perform their hit, "Papercuts."

McGregor's representative also disputed reports that his client had asked Kelly for a photo prior to their encounter.

Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be hazy at times similar to this weekend due to wildfire smoke from the west. Winds will also be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. This activity will not be a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as the front moves through. Rain will move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek due to the front before warming into the upper 80s again by the end of the week.
