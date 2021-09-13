Clear
'Doctor Who' actress Tanya Fear reported missing in LA

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:01 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 2:01 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in sci-fi series "Doctor Who," has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

Concerns are growing for the 31-year-old, who according to friends and family, was last seen on Thursday.

Fear was reported missing on Sept. 9, Officer Jay Chaves with the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN on Monday.

Using the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media, her loved ones are pleading for the public's help to gather information about her whereabouts following her disappearance.

A Twitter user who said they were Fear''s cousin wrote: "Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we're all really worried."

A missing person poster circulating on social media says she went missing in the "LA/Hollywood Bowl area".

CNN has contacted Fear's representatives for comment.

Fear played the role of Dr Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who. Her screen credits also include the 2015 film "A Moving Image", "Kick-ass 2" and "Spotless."

