Jeff Bridges says he was 'close to the pearly gates' while battling Covid during cancer treatment

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission, and he's making progress in his fight against the long-term effects of Covid after a tough battle.

In a new post to his website, the actor says his cancerous mass is now the "size of a marble" and his Covid "in the rear view mirror" after a struggle that began earlier this year.

Bridges believes he caught the virus after being exposed at the facility where he was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

He spent five weeks in the hospital, he said, because "my immune system is shot from the chemo."

"My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake," he wrote.

He said he's still working on completely foregoing oxygen assistance but no longer needs it to walk around.

Bridges was happy to report that his goal of walking his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle at her wedding was accomplished, and he was also able to do the traditional father/daughter dance without the assistance of oxygen.

Bridges said his wife also battled Covid and spent five days in the hospital.

"Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," Bridges wrote, adding that he managed to keep his spirits up.

"While I had moments of tremendous pain...getting close to the pearly gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — life is brief and beautiful," he wrote. "Love is all around us and available at all times. It's a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift."

Bridges will next star in "The Old Man" for FX, a drama based on the novel from Thomas Perry.

