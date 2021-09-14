Clear
New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the Spring-Summer 2022 shows

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Staff

New York Fashion Week is back, with designers Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Gabriela Hearst among those showcasing their Spring-Summer 2022 collections.

Covid-19 restrictions forced recent editions online, but the majority of this season's shows will take place in-person. Attendees will, however, be required to show proof of vaccination, according to organizers.

Although several labels have nonetheless stuck with virtual showcases, others are opting for the grandest of real-world locations: Ulla Johnson is taking over the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and LaQuan Smith is hosting his show at an American landmark, the Empire State Building.

Famous models are also making a welcome return to the catwalk, with Gigi Hadid walking for Proenza Schouler and plus-size models Precious Lee and Candice Huffine starring in Christian Siriano's body-positive show. And New York Fashion Week naturally enjoys a slew of celebrity-studded front rows, with the likes of Katie Holmes, Alicia Silverstone and Lil Kim already pictured in attendance.

The week-long schedule runs through Sunday, September 12, closing out with a show by American designer Tom Ford. The following evening then heralds the return of one of fashion's biggest nights: the Met Gala, which promises a star-studded red carpet filled with meticulously planned ensembles.

Scroll through the gallery above to see highlights from New York Fashion Week. The gallery will updated throughout the event.

