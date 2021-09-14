Clear
Apple set to unveil new iPhones

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones on Tuesday during a virtual media event held from its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

The new devices -- the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max -- likely won't have any groundbreaking design changes or features, at least compared to last year's 5G announcement.

But there's a long list of potential changes under the hood that could be coming, such as a faster processor, improved camera capabilities and a longer-lasting battery. Other buzzy rumors include a diagonally-shaped camera system, one terabyte of storage, satellite technology support for sending messages in emergency situations, a faster refresh rate for better gaming and Portrait mode for videos.

The company is also expected to announce a new Apple Watch with a slightly larger screen, slimmer borders, a faster processor and a better battery life, as well as new AirPods that will be closer in design to the higher-end AirPods Pro. The iPad, MacBook and Apple's streaming TV service could get updates, too.

The stakes are high for Apple. The iPhone continues to be a major revenue driver for the company and remains central to its ecosystem of products.

The event also comes amid some uncertainty: A US judge ruled last week that Apple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside the App Store. The company is facing antitrust scrutiny from regulators in the US and abroad. And Apple recently confronted weeks of controversy for its approach to combating child exploitation.

On Tuesday, Apple will attempt to move past that. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Apple's website.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

