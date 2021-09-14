Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Federal judge issues temporary order allowing Iowa schools to mandate masks

Federal judge issues temporary order allowing Iowa schools to mandate masks

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Raja Razek, CNN

Des Moines Public Schools officials will reinstate the district's mask mandate Wednesday following a ruling that places the state's mandate ban on hold.

US District Court Judge Robert W. Pratt issued a temporary restraining order Monday that will, for the time being, allow Iowa school districts to mandate masks in classrooms throughout the Hawkeye State.

Effective Wednesday, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks in Des Moines schools, the district announced.

"The court's decision to set aside Iowa's ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news," said Thomas Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed a law in May that banned local entities and school districts from issuing their own mask mandates, announced an appeal.

"Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents' ability to decide what's best for their child," said Reynolds, a Republican.

After Reynolds signed the law, Des Moines Public Schools made face coverings optional in its buildings, but said it would continue to "strongly encourage masks while indoors" due to the "size of our district, limited space in our buildings and the number of students still unvaccinated."

"Face coverings are still the best method available to protect the unvaccinated," the district said in a statement at the time. "Masks will continue to be required on school buses in accordance with a federal order requiring masks on all public transportation."

Iowa isn't the only state facing a court battle over mask mandates.

In Florida, the 1st District Court last Friday reinstated a stay on mask mandates in schools, blocking local school requirements for now, court documents show.

Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the emergency appeal after a judge ruled earlier last week that the state must stop its enforcement of a mask ban.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Today will feel a bit more fall-like thanks to a cold front that will move through our area later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories