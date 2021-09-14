Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry'

Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry'

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Aniston is hoping the next person she gets involved with doesn't do what she does.

"The Morning Show" star talked to People TV about romance while promoting her show's new season and about whether relationships between non-celebs and celebs could work.

"Absolutely. I mean, it's happened," Aniston said. "That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself."

But where might she find someone like that?

Aniston, who was formerly married to fellow actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, told People in June that she has no desire to be on a dating app.

"I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," she said. "Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Today will feel a bit more fall-like thanks to a cold front that will move through our area later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories