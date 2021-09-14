Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New analysis estimates $5.7 billion price tag for treating unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in the last 3 months

New analysis estimates $5.7 billion price tag for treating unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in the last 3 months

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Virginia Langmaid, CNN

A new analysis published Tuesday estimates that preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated Covid-19 patients reached $5.7 billion over the last three months.

This most recent data takes into account the surge in hospitalizations seen in August, which study authors estimate accounted for $3.7 billion of preventable spending alone.

The data analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found, using data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as studies on health care costs, that each preventable Covid-19 hospitalization costs about $20,000.

According to KFF's analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US saw 287,000 preventable Covid-19 hospitalizations from June to August.

The study authors used "preventable" hospitalizations to refer to hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults for Covid-19 treatment primarily, while accounting for any post-vaccination infections that would have been expected if this population had been vaccinated.

These numbers together yield a total of $5.7 billion spent on preventable hospitalizations over three months. The study authors said this number is likely a conservative estimate of costs.

"This ballpark figure is likely an understatement of the cost burden from preventable treatment of Covid-19 among unvaccinated adults," the authors said.

The study did not account for outpatient care costs, and some data indicates inpatient health care costs for Covid-19 treatment may be higher than the $20,000 figure used.

"Additionally, although breakthrough infections and hospitalizations are rare, unvaccinated people are also more likely to spread the virus to those who have taken measures to protect themselves and others, and those costs are not included in these estimates," the authors wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Today will feel a bit more fall-like thanks to a cold front that will move through our area later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories