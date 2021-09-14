Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Carrega, CNN

The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced a statewide investigation into prisons in Georgia.

"This investigation will be comprehensive, but we'll focus on harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence. We are also investigating sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners, and staff," said Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

She cited a law that authorizes the Justice Department to investigate state prisons. The so-called pattern-or-practice investigation would look at potential Constitutional violations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Today will feel a bit more fall-like thanks to a cold front that will move through our area later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories