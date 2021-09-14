Kate Hudson reveals she's engaged to Danny Fujikawa

US actress Kate Hudson is engaged to long-term boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, she revealed on Monday.

The "Almost Famous" star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring and embracing Fujikawa.

Accompanying the picture was the caption "Let's go!" followed by a variation of wedding-related emojis.

Courteney Cox, Naomi Campbell, Amanda Kloots, and many more fellow celebrities all left their congratulations in the comments on Hudson's post.

Fujikawa is a musician and the co-founder of record company Lightwave Records. He was previously the lead singer and guitarist for the folk rock band Chief.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter together named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Hudson has two other children from previous relationships.

Ryder Russell Robinson, son of Hudson and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, was born in 2004. Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, was born in 2011.

Hudson was one of many guests in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday night, as one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar finally took place in person after the 2020 event was delayed due to the pandemic.

In a dazzling Michael Kors dress, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress stepped onto the red carpet to join other big names on one of New York's most glamorous evenings.

