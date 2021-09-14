Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

You should update your iPhone software right now. Here's why

You should update your iPhone software right now. Here's why

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Apple, like other device makers, issues software updates all the time, but the latest one may be more critical than most.

iPhone users are facing a software vulnerability that independent researchers say was used to spy on a Saudi activist. On Monday, Apple issued an urgent update to fix the issue.

The company's head of security engineering said in a statement that the vulnerability is used to target specific individuals and is "not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users." But it's particularly dangerous because it opens the door to being hacked without users having to click on a corrupted link, as is the case with most other cyberattacks.

And it can affect anyone who uses iMessage.

Now, iPhone users can update their phones to iOS 14.8 to be protected from potential attacks. It's as simple as going to your settings, clicking on "General" and checking the field that says "Software Update."

There has been a proliferation of so-called "zero click" attacks in recent months, largely believed to be enabled by spyware from Israeli firm NSO Group. The firm says it only sells its services to government agencies in order to combat terrorism and crime.

In a statement on Monday, NSO Group did not address the allegations, only saying it "will continue to provide intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world with life saving technologies to fight terror and crime."

Researchers, however, say they have found multiple cases in which the spyware was deployed on dissidents or journalists. And the increasing prevalence of attacks that can infiltrate devices without the user's knowledge or involvement mean keeping your phone's software up to date has never been more important.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Today will feel a bit more fall-like thanks to a cold front that will move through our area later this morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories