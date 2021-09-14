Clear
Oldest known living WWII veteran celebrates his 112th birthday

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

The oldest known living World War II veteran celebrated his 112th birthday with a socially distanced, drive-by celebration at his home in New Orleans Sunday.

According to a statement from the National WWII Museum, Lawrence Brooks was honored on his birthday, September 12, with a Jeep parade, cake, and performances from the Museum's "Victory Belles" as well as other local musicians.

Brooks served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during the war, the statement says. He is the father of five children and five stepchildren.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a birthday message Sunday thanking Brooks for his service.

"Happy 112th birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America's oldest living World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday," Edwards said.

Additionally, the City of New Orleans issued an official proclamation recognizing Brooks' milestone birthday, the museum said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Philippines.

