Conservative radio host who swore off Covid-19 vaccine dies after contracting virus, co-host says

Conservative radio host Pastor Robert "Bob" Enyart, who swore off Covid-19 vaccines, has died from complications due to the virus, his co-host announced on social media Monday.

"It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid," said co-host Fred Williams on Facebook.

In October, Enyart won a lawsuit against the state of Colorado over its Covid-19 restrictions, CNN has reported.

In a phone call with CNN following the ruling, Enyart said, "We have a right, even an obligation to worship him (God), and that's without government interference."

"Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I've known," said Williams.

An August 2021 Covid-19 update to the radio show's website said Enyart and his wife Cheryl "have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines."

Enyart is one of several conservative radio hosts who passed away recently from Covid-19 complications after complaining about masks and expressing skepticism about vaccines. Dick Farrel, a Florida-based talk radio host, passed away from the coronavirus in August, as did Nashville-based host Phil Valentine, who 65 when he died. Marc Bernier, another Florida-based conservative radio host and an outspoken opponent of masking and vaccines, also died of Covid-19 last month.

CNN reached out to Enyart's family and did not receive a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.