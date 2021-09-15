Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korean military says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korean military says

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae, CNN

North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean and United States intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches for additional information.

The South Korean military said it has strengthened its surveillance and monitoring on North Korea while working closely with the US on maintaining its defensive readiness.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Today a few isolated showers could develop as this front moves through, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Wednesday as sunshine returns. A warming trend will return through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80s by the weekend as sunshine continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories