Chrissy Teigen says she had surgery to remove fat from her cheeks

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a recent medical procedure she underwent.

In an Instagram Story this week, Teigen showed off her cheekbones, saying, "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," pointing her her face. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

"No shame in my Dr. Diamond game," she added.

Dr. Jason Diamond is a Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon with a celebrity following. He has been featured on Netflix's "Celebrity Plastic Surgeons."

Teigen has been open about having work done before.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care," she said on social media of 2017 procedure. "It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

Teigen also had her breast implants removed in 2020.

"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she said at the time.

