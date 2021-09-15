Clear
Most Americans believe the health benefits of Covid-19 restrictions are worth the costs, polling shows

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

Most Americans believe that the public health benefits of restrictions due to Covid-19 are worth the economic and lifestyle costs, according to a report released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

Pew researchers surveyed 10,348 adults in the US between August 23 and 29.

Most adults say that restrictions on public activity during the pandemic hurt economic activity and kept people from living life the way they want to, but the majority also believe those restrictions have helped slow the spread of the virus and its consequences.

Ultimately, 62% say the public health benefits of restrictions are worth the cost, while 37% say they are not.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

