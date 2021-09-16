Clear
Kim Kardashian West saw your Met Gala memes of her

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Just because she couldn't see super well out of that faceless mask doesn't mean Kim Kardashian West didn't notice people having some fun with her Met Gala look this year.

The entrepreneur/reality star shared some of the memes about her on the Instastory section of her verified Instagram account.

One photo of her reaching out with her hands to her sister, model Kendall Jenner, is captioned with Jenner saying, "Kim, is that you?" Kardashian West is shown replying, "Oh my God, Kendall? I can't see you."

Turns out it wasn't far from the truth as Kardashian West shared a photo in which she wrote, "Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress." She added a crying emoji.

Kardashian West's outfit -- an all-black custom Balenciaga look complete with a faceless mask -- had plenty of people talking and trying to interpret how the look fit into this year's Met Gala theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

She offered an assist, captioning a few of the photos of her Met Gala outfit in an Instagram posting with this question, "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

Temperatures will be back above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overall sunny and warm conditions will continue on Friday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening hours, however the better chance for rain looks to stay to our north in Iowa and Nebraska. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Next week looks to start off warm before a cold front moves through mid week. Highs look to be down in the 70 on Wednesday for the first official day of Fall.
