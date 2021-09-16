Clear
Wendy Williams tests positive for Covid-19

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Production on Wendy Williams eponymous daytime talk show has been postponed as she recovers from a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

An announcement posted Wednesday on her show's verified Instagram account reads, "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19."

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the statement read. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

A case is described as "breakthrough" when a person is fully vaccinated but still gets infected with Covid-19.

In a statement posted last week on the show's account, it had been announced that Williams was canceling "her promotional activities" as she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues" and "undergoing further evaluations."

Last year she took a break while dealing with Graves' disease.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

