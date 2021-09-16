Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amr Moussa Fast Facts

Amr Moussa Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Amr Moussa, Egyptian diplomat, ambassador and former minister of foreign affairs.

Personal

Birth date: October 3, 1936

Birth place: Cairo, Egypt

Father: Muhammad Moussa

Marriage: Laila (Badawy) Moussa (1968-present)

Children: Hazem Moussa; Hania Moussa

Education: Cairo University, L.L.B., 1957

Timeline

1958-1972 - Works in several different governmental departments including Egypt's missions to the United Nations.

1974-1977 - Assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

1977-1981 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1981-1983 - Alternate Egyptian representative to the UN.

1983-1986 - Egyptian Ambassador to India.

1986-1990 - Director of the Department of International Organizations in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1990-1991 - Permanent representative of Egypt to the UN.

1991-2001 - Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

2001-2011 - Sixth Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

June 13, 2010 - Moussa meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza, the first senior Arab leader to visit Gaza since 2006.

February 4, 2011 - Moussa participates in demonstrations in Cairo seeking to oust Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. On a French radio station, he hints at presidential aspirations, "I am available to my country. I am ready to serve as a citizen who is entitled to be a candidate."

February 27, 2011 - Announces that he will run for president.

May 23-24, 2012 - Loses the presidential election as the majority of votes for president are cast for Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy and former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, forcing a runoff election between the two in June.

June 24, 2012 - Egypt's national elections commission announces that Morsy has defeated former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq in presidential run-off elections with 51.7% of the vote. Moussa asks the president "to head an emergency government of technocrats" for six to 12 months, according to state-run news agency MENA.

December 2012 - CNN reports on the recent formation of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of several liberal parties and prominent political figures including Moussa, Hamdeen Sabbahi, Mohamed ElBaradei and Usama Ghazali Harb.

March 2013 - US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Moussa and others in Egypt while on his first overseas trip since becoming secretary.

September 2017 - Volume one of Moussa's memoirs, titled "Ketabiyah" ("My Testimony"), is published.

January 1, 2021 - Moussa's media office announces that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement to the state-run Al Ahram news outlet, his office says that he does not need to be transferred to a hospital and that his condition is stable.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Temperatures will be back above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overall sunny and warm conditions will continue on Friday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening hours, however the better chance for rain looks to stay to our north in Iowa and Nebraska. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Next week looks to start off warm before a cold front moves through mid week. Highs look to be down in the 70 on Wednesday for the first official day of Fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories