Oprah Winfrey shares her concerns about where we are as a country

Oprah Winfrey discusses her concerns about the United States in an interview with wellness author Deepak Chopra.

In his upcoming podcast, "Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box," which debuts Sept. 16 on Audible, Chopra asks Winfrey if she is "afraid of anything now" and she first replies, "No" then adds the state of the country worries her.

"I worry about the country. I worry about where we are as a country," Winfrey explains. "And the word isn't even worry. I see the distance and the inability of various sides and factions to hear each other. I can see this kind of spiraling into the lack of truth on the part of a lot of individuals and you and I both know that can lead ultimately to no good."

She continued, "So i think about those things, but I don't fear those things."

She says by looking at the "totality of her life" she can see there are bigger factors at play that help her not worry.

"The favor and the hand of something, the energetic force field of something other than my own mind and personality are at work here," she says.

She also discussed what she thinks her legacy will be, telling Chopra that it was Maya Angelou who told her her legacy is "never one thing."

"Your legacy is everything," she says. "Your legacy is every life you have touched."

