The winner of 'America's Got Talent' is ...

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

"America's Got Talent" has crowned another winner.

Dustin Tavella, 35, was named the Season 16 winner of "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night.

Tavella is the third magician to ever win the series and. He walked away with $1 million dollar prize and will headline a show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant came in second place, followed by comedian Josh Blue.

Throughout the season, Tavella has discussed being a father to his adopted sons, Xander and Sylas.

"I'm very happy," judge Heidi Klum told People magazine after the show. "I would have been happy for any of these people that you saw on that stage because they're fantastic. You kind of fall in love with them after we've seen them, and you get to know them more and more. They all deserve that. But, you know, Justin got the most votes, so I'm super happy for him."

Temperatures will be back above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overall sunny and warm conditions will continue on Friday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening hours, however the better chance for rain looks to stay to our north in Iowa and Nebraska. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Next week looks to start off warm before a cold front moves through mid week. Highs look to be down in the 70 on Wednesday for the first official day of Fall.
