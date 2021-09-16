Clear
Shannen Doherty shares update on cancer battle

Sep 16, 2021
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 5:00 PM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Shannen Doherty says her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis is "part of life at this point."

The "Beverly Hills 90210" star discussed her health during a virtual panel for her upcoming Lifetime movie "List of a Lifetime," about a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life, to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she said according to People. "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

Doherty has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.

The movies centers around a woman, played by Kelly Hu, who receives a breast cancer diagnosis then tries to find the daughter she gave up for adoption years ago.

Doherty says the movie is "the first acting thing I've done about cancer" and says she plans on living a long time.

"I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer," she said. "If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty revealed her cancer had returned.


