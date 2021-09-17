Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lizzo wants to star in 'Bodyguard' remake with Chris Evans

Lizzo wants to star in 'Bodyguard' remake with Chris Evans

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lizzo apparently has not abandoned her quest to get close to Chris Evans.

With news that Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN's parent company) is reportedly planning a remake of the 1992 film "The Bodyguard," the singer has let the world know she wouldn't mind starring in it with Evans.

Taking to her TikTok, Lizzo used the "What are we talking about" audio to share tweets about the forthcoming remake, as well as ones suggesting her and the "Captain America" star as contenders for the roles made famous by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

"What y'all think?," she wrote in the caption with a smirking emoji.

Lizzo and Evans have enjoyed a bit of a social media flirtation since she said she got tipsy earlier this year and slid into his Instagram direct messages.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Temperatures today will remain slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories