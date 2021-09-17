Clear
Are you a working parent concerned about Delta, fresh quarantines or lockdowns? Share your story

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The pandemic has been rough for for many working parents, with work-life balance going out the window as child care options closed and schools went virtual.

They battled through — but now the new school year is kicking off as the Delta variant spreads and young children remain ineligible for a vaccine. Meanwhile, many companies have asked workers to return to the office.

If you are a working parent who is concerned about how to balance work, possible quarantines and keeping your family safe this winter, we want to hear from you.

