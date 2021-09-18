Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man in custody after fatal shooting at casino in Biloxi, Mississippi

Man in custody after fatal shooting at casino in Biloxi, Mississippi

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

A 30-year-old Alabama man has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, that left one person dead, according to Biloxi police.

The suspect, identified in a police news release as Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama, faces a charge of first degree murder. He's being held in a detention center in Harrison County on a $1 million bond, the release said.

The early investigation indicates Jones allegedly got into a physical altercation outside the casino with the victim, a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the news release. Jones followed the victim after he ran into the casino and allegedly fired at the man multiple times on the gaming floor, the release said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police later detained him near the Biloxi Bay Bridge, the release said. He was found with a pistol, police said. First aid was provided to the victim, who police said suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead just before 1 a.m. local time.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said. It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what prompted the initial altercation, police said.

It was also unclear late Saturday morning whether Jones had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today was dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories