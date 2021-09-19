Clear
How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

The Emmy Awards are Sunday night, celebrating the best TV of the year.

Here's everything you need to know.

The host

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the 73rd annual event and promises to bring some humor as the show celebrates how TV has helped get us through the pandemic, minus any zingers.

"It's not bad if you're the news for a couple of days, but you don't want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone's moment," he said in a recent interview. "At the same time, you've got to be yourself."

Start time

The show starts at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The nominees:

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" lead the way with 24 nominations each. "Ted Lasso" is also a frontrunner with 20 nods. Other shows with multiple nominations include "WandaVision," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Saturday Night Live."

Presenters

Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Mindy Kaling, Ken Jeong and many more will present awards throughout the night.

