Adele all but confirms Rich Paul is her boyfriend with new Instagram post

Rumors have been swirling for months about the status of Adele's relationship status, but now she is making it official on her Instagram account.

Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 39, were first linked when Paul told the New Yorker in May they were "hanging out." The proof appeared in July when the couple attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals together, but since then it's all been speculation until today's post.

The 'Hello' singer started the post with two images of her made up in a black and white gown, and ends with a black and white selfie with Paul. The caption is a simple heart emoji.

According to Forbes, Rich Paul is a sports superagent and the founder and chief executive officer of Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents Lebron James and other famous NBA players.

He has made a name for himself in the sports world and is set to release a memoir through Roc Lit 101, a publishing branch of Roc Nation, the company owned by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Adele separated from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019 and finalized their divorce in March. They have one child together, son Angelo, who is 9.

