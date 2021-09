Por qué es vital la búsqueda del origen del covid-19

Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in store for the first half of the day on Monday as well. A cold front will move through the area in the afternoon on Monday bringing chances for thunderstorms. Tonight, however, will be dry with lows in the upper 60s. After a cold front moves through the area Monday afternoon, temperatures will be more comfortable and fall like through the rest of the week.

