RuPaul makes Emmy history

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

It's a night of ru-bilation for RuPaul.

The legendary television figure, whose full name is RuPaul Charles, on Sunday night made Emmy history by becoming the most-awarded person of color in the show's history with 11 wins.

The previous record holder was cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The latest award for came for the 13th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which picked up the honor for best reality competition program.

Speaking to "SNL" performer Bowen Yang for the LA Times prior to the ceremony, the host and executive producer said the possibility of making history was meaningful.

"I have all the scars to show you from a career in show business," he said. "Actually, I climbed up on stage, the first time for money, in 1982 and I've been doing it ever since. It's been a long, hard road, but I have enjoyed every minute of it."

Six of RuPaul's wins were for outstanding host for a reality or competition program, the latest of which was won at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys.

In his acceptance speech, RuPaul thanked those who go on their show and share "their stories of courage."

"For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you," he said. "We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in store for the first half of the day on Monday as well. A cold front will move through the area in the afternoon on Monday bringing chances for thunderstorms. Tonight, however, will be dry with lows in the upper 60s. After a cold front moves through the area Monday afternoon, temperatures will be more comfortable and fall like through the rest of the week.
