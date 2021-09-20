Clear
Climber Johanna Farber receives apology after inappropriate images were aired during World Championships

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has apologized to Austrian climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were broadcast during the World Championships in Moscow.

Multiple media outlets reported that the event's broadcaster aired a close-up replay of Farber's bottom during the boulder semifinals last week, prompting the sport's governing body to post an apology.

"The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes," read a statement.

It's almost a repeat of an incident that happened during the World Cup in June, where IFSC's host broadcaster ORF issued an apology to Farber after airing inappropriate images of the climber.

At the time, Farber released a statement on social media saying she had been left embarrassed and called on people to "stop sexualising women in sports and start to appreciate their performance."

Farber was not immediately available for comment after the latest incident in Russia but IFSC President Marco Scolaris said the community must stop making the same mistakes.

"How many times will things have to be done wrong before we learn how to do them right?" he said in a statement.

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year and was a massive hit during the Games.

The World Championships are currently being live streamed on YouTube with tens of thousands of viewers tuning in.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Above average temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us the chance for a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be below average in the 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
