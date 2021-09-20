Clear
Elizabeth Olsen's Emmy dress was designed by her sisters

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elizabeth Olsen's Emmy Awards dress was designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The "WandaVision" actress wore a cream-colored dress from the Olsen's line The Row, launched in 2006. She topped the gown with Chopard earrings and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Olsen's stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed the designers were behind the dress on Instagram. "#SisterLove," she captioned a photo of adding three heart emojis.

Olsen was nominated for her first Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in "WandaVision." She will reprise her role of for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" next year.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Olsen complemented her sisters' style.

"Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today," she said. "I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses -- and that is something that I never grew out of."

Above average temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us the chance for a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be below average in the 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
