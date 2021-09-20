Clear
Anthony Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Anthony "AJ" Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in "Friday," has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN Monday. He was 55.

"The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony "AJ" Johnson," Bell said in a statement. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

No cause of death has been publicly shared.

Beyond his memorable performance in the 1995 hit film "Friday," Johnson also appeared in "House Party," "Menace II Society," "Lethal Weapon 3," "The Players Club" and "B.A.P.S" His television credits include "Martin" and "Malcolm & Eddie."

His "Friday" co-star Ice Cube took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn't bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday..."

Johnson is survived by his wife Lexis, three children, and his two siblings.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

