Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Many were hoping Michael K. Williams would score a posthumous Emmy and the man who won the award in the category he was nominated has paid tribute to him.

Tobias Menzies won the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in "The Crown."

And while he wasn't present for the awards ceremony, Menzies shared his gratitude on Monday.

"Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," the tweet read. "But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."

Williams was nominated for his work on "Lovecraft Country." He was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month. He was 54.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories