Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy are expecting first child

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After months of concealing her blossoming belly, Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed Monday that she and her rapper husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

"The Real" co-host shared the news on Monday's episode of her show.

"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing," she said. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!"

She also shared exclusive photos with Women's Health.

"Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," she told the publication. "So, we're relieved to finally share the news."

The 42-year-old said she also kept the news secret from her co-hosts, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love.

The Jenkins, who married in March, used IVF to try and conceive and learned a month before their wedding that they were expecting. They suffered a pregnancy loss soon after.

"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself," she told Women's Health. "My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never."

Disagreeing over starting a family reportedly played a role in the ending of her last marriage, but Mai Jenkins said falling in love with the famed rap artist changed her mind.

"Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself," she said. "Our love is honest, pure, and safe...something I hadn't felt as a child,"

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
