Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A North Carolina-based health care system has suspended hundreds of employees for not getting a Covid-19 vaccine

A North Carolina-based health care system has suspended hundreds of employees for not getting a Covid-19 vaccine

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

A North Carolina-based health care provider announced Tuesday it has suspended hundreds of employees for not meeting the company's Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

Novant Health says employees, by now, must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or applied for -- and received -- a medical or religious exemption.

Those that hadn't -- about 375 workers across 15 hospitals and hundreds of clinics and outpatient facilities -- are now suspended.

Anyone who doesn't comply with the vaccine policy within the five-day, unpaid suspension period will lose their job, the Winston Salem-based company said.

About 98.6% of the company's more than 35,000 workers are complaint with the policy, it said.

Workers who started a two-dose vaccine series will now have until October 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, the company said.

Employees that receive exemptions are required to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing, and wear N95 respirators, masks or other appropriate protective equipment and eye protection while working on Novant Health premises, the company said.

President Joe Biden, while announcing sweeping vaccine rules for federal workers and large employers earlier this month, also said he would require the 17 million health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated, including at hospitals, home care facilities and dialysis centers.

Besides Novant Health, other health care systems and hospitals have similarly suspended or terminated the jobs of people who did not comply with vaccine policies.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories