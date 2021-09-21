Clear
'The Voice' returns and Ariana Grande makes her debut

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

"The Voice" returned for a new season on Monday with Ariana Grande and the show's newest coach.

"I've been watching 'The Voice' for years and I wanted to be a coach. This is my first season and I'd like to think I'm here to win," Grande said.

She is coaching with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

It was the Blind Auditions and Grande managed to nab Katherine Ann Mohler, who performed Jermaine Stewart's "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off."

Even Legend seemed worried that Grande could win this season, "We are all in trouble," he joked.

A four-chair turn took place for Wendy Moten's rendition of "We Can Work It Out" by The Beatles. Moten eventually went with Shelton as her coach.

More auditions will be featured on NBC Tuesday with another episode.

