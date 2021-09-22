Clear
Cristiano Ronaldo set to overtake Lionel Messi as highest-paid footballer this season

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leapfrog long-term rival Lionel Messi as the highest-paid football player in the world, according to Forbes.

Following his move back to Manchester United, the Portuguese superstar is forecast to earn $125 million before taxes this season -- with $70 million coming from his salary and bonuses alone.

Messi, meanwhile, is set to earn $110 million in the 2021-22 season, making him the second-highest earner in the game.

The 34-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona this year and is anticipated to earn more than Ronaldo in terms of salary -- $75 million.

But Ronaldo -- who is the most popular athlete on social media with more than 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, according to Forbes -- brings in $55 million in endorsements compared to Messi's $35 million.

Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sit third and fourth on the list, with the duo expected to earn $95 million and $43 million respectively.

Neymar, who recently signed a four-year extension, is expected to earn more than Ronaldo in terms of on-field earnings ($75 million) but has nowhere near the same pulling power when it comes to endorsements, forecast to bring in $20 million.

Overall, the Parisian side owns three of the top five highest-earning players on the planet, as it looks to assemble a team capable of winning the coveted Champions League trophy for the first time.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah makes up the top five, with the Egyptian expected to earn $41 million this season.

Forbes compiles its list by speaking to clubs, sponsors, player agents and financial experts and estimates the top 10 earners will collect pretax earnings of $585 million this season, an increase on last year's haul of $570 million.

Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
