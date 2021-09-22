Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teen pleads guilty in 2019 killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Teen pleads guilty in 2019 killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras and Brian Vitagliano, CNN

A teenager has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 killing of Tessa Majors, a New York City college student who was stabbed several times while walking through a Manhattan park.

Luchiano Lewis, who was 14 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in a New York court on Tuesday.

Majors, a Barnard College student, was stabbed in Manhattan's Morningside Park on December 11, 2019, and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In a statement delivered in court, Lewis said he was with two associates at the park with the intent to rob someone, and when they encountered Majors, the other two kicked Majors to the ground and tussled with her.

Lewis said although he knew one of them had a knife that night, he did not know Majors had been stabbed, let alone killed, until he saw a news story the next morning.

Lewis' case has been adjourned until October 14 for sentencing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories