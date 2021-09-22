Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 teen dead and 2 injured in a bus stop shooting in Louisville, police say

1 teen dead and 2 injured in a bus stop shooting in Louisville, police say

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday morning left one teen dead and two other children injured, police said in a series of tweets.

The apparent drive-by shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. at Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Streets, as kids waited for the bus, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

A teenage boy was shot and transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second male teen was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the tweets. A juvenile female was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories