Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudekis to make 'SNL' hosting debuts this season

Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudekis to make 'SNL' hosting debuts this season

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Kim Kardashian West is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut.

The TV personality and business mogul was one of four guest hosts announced Wednesday by NBC.

The others include fellow first-time hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudekis, who was a writer and cast member on the show between 2003 - 2013.

Kardashian West, with musical guest Halsey, will host the Oct. 9 edition while "Loki" star Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, will host the Oct. 2 season opener.

Young Thug will be the musical guest for Malek's Oct. 16 episode and Brandi Carlile will be on hand for "SNL" alum Sudekis's Oct. 23 outing.

During the Emmys this weekend, executive producer Lorne Michaels had teased Sudedkis's return to Studio 8H.

On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live" picked up its fifth straight Emmy win for best variety sketch series.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Lows were in the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories