Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run

Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Matthew McConaughey is still considering a run for political office.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor, a native of Texas, said in a recent episode of the "Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends" podcast that he's "measuring" the idea after members of the country band Midland said he should run for office in his homestate. Over the past year, McConaughey has played with the idea of running for Texas governor.

To the hosts he replied, "Well, thank you, man. I'm measuring it. Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just — I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

He continued, "So I go, well, that's a reason not to, but then I go, no, that's exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I'm measuring, you know, what is my category? What's my embassy?"

If McConaughey does run, it will likely be against Democrat Beto O'Rourke and current Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the Houston Chronicle.

McConaughey said his struggle with becoming a politician is how to remain an artist as well.

"I have to remain an artist," he said on the podcast. "I've earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life. It has to have music to it. You know what I mean. I'm very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I'm all of that. But I gotta continue to be an artist in what I do."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories