'Tiger King 2' is coming to Netflix

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Get ready all you cool cats and kittens, Netflix has announced "Tiger King 2" is coming coming to the streaming service.

The first season of the series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," was told over seven episodes. The second season was filmed in 2020 and into part of 2021.

It's not known which colorful characters from the first season will be featured.

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin told the story of "Joe Exotic," or Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who kept tigers, lions and other big cats in Oklahoma. The docuseries explored a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, a woman who ran a facility called Big Cat Rescue and had lobbied to shut down facilities like the one Maldonado-Passage managed.

Baskin was able to finance her battle through the fortune she inherited from her late husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin. In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.

It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
