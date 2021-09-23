Clear
An incident Thursday morning at Ft. Meade was a training exercise

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Liam Reilly, CNN

An incident at Ft. Meade in Maryland Thursday morning was in fact a drill, according to a public affairs officer.

Public Affairs at Ft. Meade are investigating why incorrect information was given to media outlets, including CNN.

After multiple news reports surfaced regarding an active shooter at Fort Meade in Maryland, a public affairs officer confirmed to CNN that there was an incident with multiple casualties.

When CNN called back for further information, a different representative at Fort Meade informed CNN that the incident was actually a planned training exercise.

CNN has not been given an explanation as to why the erroneous information was given out by Fort Meade, and why we were not informed this was a planned exercise when CNN initially called.

"The information you received this morning was part of our training exercise and we are looking into what happened," Sherry Kuiper, chief of community relations at Fort Meade, told CNN.

The NSA subsequently tweeted that this was a "regularly-planned security exercise underway."

This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from Ft. Meade that the incident was a drill.

It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
