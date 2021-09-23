Kelly Clarkson releases new Christmas single in September because why not

Kelly Clarkson doesn't need a pesky calendar to tell her to get into the Christmas spirit.

The "Voice" coach and superstar singer unveiled her new single on Thursday, a tune called "Christmas isn't Canceled (Just You)."

The defiant song finds Clarkson singing about a woman who won't let her ex ruin her Christmastime, her New Year or anything else for that matter. Call it holiday independent spirit.

"When Christmas Comes Around...," the album from which the new single comes, will be release Oct. 15.

The 15-track record will feature collaborations with singers like Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton.

It's like they say, when life gives you a dumpster fire, roast chestnuts over it.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.